Reviewing Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s results

Since Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.75 418.60M 5.03 16.33 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 -1.92 61.06M 2.81 4.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Corporation plc and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Corporation plc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Eaton Corporation plc’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GrafTech International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Corporation plc and GrafTech International Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 514,566,687.15% 13.2% 6.9% GrafTech International Ltd. 489,655,172.41% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

Eaton Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GrafTech International Ltd. are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. GrafTech International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eaton Corporation plc and GrafTech International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 0 2.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.43% for Eaton Corporation plc with consensus price target of $86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc was more bullish than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 13 of the 14 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.