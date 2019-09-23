Reviewing Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s results

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.62 N/A 5.03 16.33 General Electric Company 10 0.68 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Corporation plc and General Electric Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.43 beta indicates that Eaton Corporation plc is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, General Electric Company is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eaton Corporation plc and General Electric Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 1 2.33 General Electric Company 1 2 1 2.25

Eaton Corporation plc has an average price target of $88.67, and a 6.10% upside potential. On the other hand, General Electric Company’s potential upside is 8.11% and its consensus price target is $10.13. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that General Electric Company seems more appealing than Eaton Corporation plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.16% of General Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than General Electric Company.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats General Electric Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.