Reviewing Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)’s and Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s results

Both Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) and Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak Company 3 0.08 N/A -0.38 0.00 Koss Corporation 2 0.72 N/A 0.19 10.05

Demonstrates Eastman Kodak Company and Koss Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak Company 0.00% 0% -1.9% Koss Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Eastman Kodak Company is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Competitively, Koss Corporation’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eastman Kodak Company are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Koss Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Koss Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eastman Kodak Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eastman Kodak Company and Koss Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eastman Kodak Company shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Koss Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Kodak Company -1.22% 0.83% -1.22% -14.49% -26.67% -5.1% Koss Corporation -1.01% -2.5% -4.82% -9.3% -28.57% 2.13%

For the past year Eastman Kodak Company had bearish trend while Koss Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Koss Corporation beats Eastman Kodak Company.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides flexographic printing equipment and plates, and related consumables and services, as well as printed functional materials and components; suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services; motion picture and industrial films, chemicals, and inks; and publishing, transactional, commercial print, and direct mail systems, as well as licenses Kodak brands to third parties, and consumer products. In addition, it offers intellectual property solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.