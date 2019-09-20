Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s results

We are comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.64 N/A 0.70 6.29 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.31 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Earthstone Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats Earthstone Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.