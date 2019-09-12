Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s results

Both Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.43 N/A 0.70 6.29 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.27 N/A 0.19 3.20

Demonstrates Earthstone Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has lower revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Earthstone Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. was less bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Earthstone Energy Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.