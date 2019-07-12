Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s results

Both Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 2.56 N/A 0.70 10.86 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Earthstone Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 13.9%. About 5.2% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. 9.57% 3.56% 24.34% -4.55% -18.71% 67.26% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.