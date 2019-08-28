Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.33 N/A 0.70 6.29 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.63 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 demonstrates Earthstone Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Laredo Petroleum Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Earthstone Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Earthstone Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 99.9% respectively. 5% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.