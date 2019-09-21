Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s results

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.64 N/A 0.70 6.29 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.13 N/A 0.32 35.52

In table 1 we can see Earthstone Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Earthstone Energy Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. Its rival Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Earthstone Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 80.5%. Insiders held roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.