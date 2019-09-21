Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

We are comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.64 N/A 0.70 6.29 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Earthstone Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Earthstone Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 56.74% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 0% respectively. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.