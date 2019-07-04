Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s results

Both Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 2.67 N/A 0.70 10.86 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.41 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Earthstone Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Earthstone Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enservco Corporation on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 37.5% respectively. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, 15.55% are Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. 9.57% 3.56% 24.34% -4.55% -18.71% 67.26% Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. was more bullish than Enservco Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Enservco Corporation.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.