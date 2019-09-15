Reviewing Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)’s and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s results

We are comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.49 N/A 0.70 6.29 Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.72 N/A -4.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Contango Oil & Gas Company has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Contango Oil & Gas Company has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.