Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
