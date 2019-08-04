Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.