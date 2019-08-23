Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.