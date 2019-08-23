Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund