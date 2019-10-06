Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.