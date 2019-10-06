Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.