Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -2.27 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.00 N/A 2.25 9.55

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Janus Henderson Group plc has an average target price of $23.55, with potential upside of 2.66%.

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 61.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.