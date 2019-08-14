Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.16 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.71 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target is $42.63, while its potential upside is 8.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.