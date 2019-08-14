Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.16
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.71
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target is $42.63, while its potential upside is 8.69%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.