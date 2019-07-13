Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -2.27 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.61 N/A 0.64 29.27

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 47.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.