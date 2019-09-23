Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.44 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.