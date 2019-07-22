Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.37
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 55.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.