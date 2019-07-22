Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.37 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 55.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.