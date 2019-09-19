Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

We are contrasting Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.35
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
