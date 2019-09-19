Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

We are contrasting Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.