Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.