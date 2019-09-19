Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 41.06% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.