Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 41.06% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
