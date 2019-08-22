Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.32 N/A -0.73 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.96 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 12.36% and its consensus target price is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.