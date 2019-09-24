Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.39 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $103.67 consensus price target and a 10.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.