Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.39
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $103.67 consensus price target and a 10.16% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
