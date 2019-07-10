Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|12.98
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
