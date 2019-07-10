Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 12.98 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.