Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.19
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.77
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 42.65%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.