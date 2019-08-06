Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.77 N/A 0.62 20.78

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 42.65%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.