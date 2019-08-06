Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Since Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 7.45% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.