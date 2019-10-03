Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|0.96
|66.95M
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|251,597,143.93%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 26.96% and its average target price is $30.33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
