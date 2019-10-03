Reviewing Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 0.96 66.95M 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,597,143.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 26.96% and its average target price is $30.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.