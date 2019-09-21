Reviewing Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX)’s and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.63 N/A 2.56 21.43 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 18 0.00 N/A 0.81 21.69

Table 1 highlights Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 11% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 2.44% -0.28% -3.4% -13.64% -14.73% 4.64%

For the past year Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.