Reviewing Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX)’s and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.51 N/A 2.11 26.02 Catalent Inc. 42 3.21 N/A 0.99 44.95

In table 1 we can see Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Catalent Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Catalent Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Catalent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 11.69% at a $62 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Catalent Inc. is $55.33, which is potential 1.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Catalent Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 11.6% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Catalent Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.26% 15.32% 38.6% 5.47% -15.08% 35.99% Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3%

For the past year Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Catalent Inc.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Catalent Inc.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.