Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

We are contrasting Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.38 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.