Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

We are contrasting Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.38
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
