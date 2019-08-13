Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 30.57%. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
