Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 30.57%. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.