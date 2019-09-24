Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.