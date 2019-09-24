Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.