Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 17.51%. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.