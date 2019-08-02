Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 14.54% respectively. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.