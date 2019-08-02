Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

This is a contrast between Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 14.54% respectively. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund