Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

We are contrasting Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2590.68
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
