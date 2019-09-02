Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

We are contrasting Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 2590.68 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.