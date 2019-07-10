Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|14.79
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.