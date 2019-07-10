Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.79 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.