Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
