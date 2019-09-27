Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.