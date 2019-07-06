Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are comparing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.33 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 51.85% respectively. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats CM Finance Inc.