Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are comparing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.33
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 51.85% respectively. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
