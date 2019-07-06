Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.76 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.