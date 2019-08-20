Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 23.47% respectively. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.