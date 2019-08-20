Reviewing Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 23.47% respectively. About 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.