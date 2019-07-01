Reviewing Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.
|16
|4.32
|N/A
|0.23
|68.48
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|34
|3.87
|N/A
|2.80
|11.86
In table 1 we can see Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|11.1%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 47.8%. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.73%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.
|-0.38%
|-1.56%
|8.17%
|-1.19%
|1.16%
|3.82%
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|0.73%
|2.44%
|-5.58%
|-1.46%
|-3.47%
|-2.24%
For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.
