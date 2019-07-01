Reviewing Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.32 N/A 0.23 68.48 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 34 3.87 N/A 2.80 11.86

In table 1 we can see Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 47.8%. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.73%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.73% 2.44% -5.58% -1.46% -3.47% -2.24%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.