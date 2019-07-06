Reviewing Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)’s results

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.32 N/A 0.23 68.48 Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.49 N/A 1.02 16.66

Demonstrates Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Northwest Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Northwest Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3% Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 72.6%. About 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82% Northwest Bancshares Inc. -2.08% 0.71% -6.05% -1.63% 2.05% -0.06%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Northwest Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.