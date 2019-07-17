Reviewing Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s results

Both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.36 N/A 0.23 68.48 HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.72 N/A 0.92 30.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. HomeStreet Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of HomeStreet Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3% HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, HomeStreet Inc.’s potential upside is 24.82% and its average target price is $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.1% and 80.4% respectively. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.73%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82% HomeStreet Inc. -2.88% -0.97% 3.44% 4.85% 1.21% 30.38%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HomeStreet Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.