Reviewing Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 0.00 1.25M 0.20 79.65 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 0.00 46.81M 0.36 53.94

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than HarborOne Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 7,876,496.53% 1.1% 0.2% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 461,637,080.87% 3.2% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 117.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 20% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.