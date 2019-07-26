Reviewing Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI)’s and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s results

Both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.32 N/A 0.23 68.48 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.50 N/A 0.86 3.68

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carver Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Carver Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Carver Bancorp Inc. has 63.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82% Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.