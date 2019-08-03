Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.48 N/A -0.41 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.