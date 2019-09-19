Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Since Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|42.25
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.57
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 16.94% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.