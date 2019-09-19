Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Since Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 42.25 N/A -0.41 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.57 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 16.94% respectively. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.