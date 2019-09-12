Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.82 N/A -0.41 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.06 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 20.88% respectively. Insiders owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.