Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|40.82
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.06
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 20.88% respectively. Insiders owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
