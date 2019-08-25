Reviewing Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

Since Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.77 N/A -0.41 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 6.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 24.08% respectively. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Competitively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.